Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,222 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

