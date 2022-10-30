Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 36,729 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,994. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

