Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 9,509 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 688,905 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 362,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

