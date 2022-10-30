Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $31.98 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

