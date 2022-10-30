Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 76,839 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

