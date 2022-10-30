Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,487 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.65% of Caledonia Mining worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

