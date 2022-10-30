Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 661,103 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.34% of PennantPark Investment worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $391.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

