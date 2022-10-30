Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,428 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $2,543,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

OKE opened at $59.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

