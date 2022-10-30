VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,299,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,320,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.70% of VEON worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.