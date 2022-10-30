PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,633 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

In other news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

