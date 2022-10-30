Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

