Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 475,417 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.48 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

