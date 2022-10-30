Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 72,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

