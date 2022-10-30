Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,868 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

NYSE DQ opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

