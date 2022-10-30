Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,577 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

