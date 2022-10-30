Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $193,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 63.3% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

WCN opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.