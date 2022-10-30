Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 130,604 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 57.2% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

