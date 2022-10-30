International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.