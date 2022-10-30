Stephens Inc. AR Has $995,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 496.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.