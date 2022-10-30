Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $485.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.