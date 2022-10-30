Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.