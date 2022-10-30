Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.72 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

