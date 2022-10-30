Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

