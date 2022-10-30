Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $2,319.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,901.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,677.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,319.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

