Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

