Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

