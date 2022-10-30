Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599,518 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:JEMA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

