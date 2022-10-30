Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379,062 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.78 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

