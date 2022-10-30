Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:IGHG opened at $69.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.