Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,070,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial
In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ally Financial Price Performance
Ally Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.