Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,070,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.