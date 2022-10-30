Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.23 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 62.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

