Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 11,543 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 78.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

