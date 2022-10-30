Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $10,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $9,786,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $7,792,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $26.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.