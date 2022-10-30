Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

