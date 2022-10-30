Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,840 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 927.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,961,000.

TLT opened at $96.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

