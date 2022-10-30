Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Veracyte by 10.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 43,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 14.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte by 11.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 291,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

