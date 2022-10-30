American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.