Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $3,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.