Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,200 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

