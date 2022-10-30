Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,464 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 219,422 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

