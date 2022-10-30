Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,072 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

