Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

FRC opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

