Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,990 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

