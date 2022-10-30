Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,245 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 215.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

