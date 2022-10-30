SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

