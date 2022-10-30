Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

