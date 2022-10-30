Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

