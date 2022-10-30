Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $334.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.01 and a 200 day moving average of $366.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.