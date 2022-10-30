iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

