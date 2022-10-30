Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 423,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

